Water main break disrupts service, damages road 

An 18-inch PVC water main broke at the intersection of Commerce Center Drive and Witherspoon Parkway in the Valencia Commerce Center on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kevin Strauss, communications manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. He said SCV Water was alerted to the incident just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday and that crews were working throughout the day to fix the issue. Two industrial customers had water service disrupted and closed for the rest of the day, Strauss said. He added that a cause of the break is unknown, as of this publication, but that it was estimated that work would be completed by 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal.

Workmen from SCV Water try to shut off the water to a broken water main that buckled the roadway at 29010 Commerce Center Drive near Witherspoon Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday, 020624. Dan Watson/The Signal