Wet week: Ongoing storms to continue through the week 

Santa Clarita Valley residents tired of the rain will have to wait a bit longer for sunshine.

According to Brent Bower, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, the SCV saw approximately an inch of rain on Tuesday and anywhere from 4.5 to 6 inches since last Thursday, with more on the way.

Most of the steady storm system has moved east, Bower said, allowing for a break from rain during the early part of Wednesday. He added that a weaker and shorter system is set to arrive on Wednesday evening and is expected to stick around through Thursday morning, with chances of rain through Friday.

Valencia High School students wait for their rides as heavy rain falls in Valencia on Tuesday, 020624. Dan Watson/The Signal

“That will be more like instead of three days (of rain), it’s going to be more like three hours or something like that,” Bower said in a phone interview. “So, a shorter period of time.”

It may not be quite as wet, but the SCV is scheduled to be colder through the rest of the week, Bower said, dropping the snow level to 4,000 feet from its typical level of more than 5,000 feet. Bower added that sunshine should be expected once the weekend hits.

“I think once you get to the weekend, it should be much sunnier,” Bower said.

The forecast for the rest of the week, per the NWS, is as follows:

Wednesday : A high of 54 degrees with a slight chance of showers before 4 p.m. and a higher chance after that time.

: A high of 54 degrees with a slight chance of showers before 4 p.m. and a higher chance after that time. Wednesday night: A low of around 38 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

A low of around 38 degrees with an 80% chance of rain. Thursday : A high of 54 degrees with a 20% chance of showers.

: A high of 54 degrees with a 20% chance of showers. Thursday night : A low of around 38 degrees.

: A low of around 38 degrees. Friday : Partly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees.

: Partly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. Friday night : A low of around 37 degrees.

: A low of around 37 degrees. Saturday : Sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

: Sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night: A low of around 37 degrees.