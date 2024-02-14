Wilk urges CPUC to think twice before allowing AT&T to cut landlines

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California, and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.

“In areas where cell service is not an option, a landline is a lifeline. It is the only way rural residents can reliably connect to first responders, family and vital information,” Wilk said in a news release. “They deserve an in-person opportunity that isn’t three hours away to voice their concerns. Before the CPUC allows AT&T to cut the cord, I ask that they proceed carefully and thoughtfully, so as not to pass down exorbitant costs and ensure people will not be cut off from communication.”

In March 2023, AT&T submitted an application to the CPUC to remove the company’s obligation under California law to provide traditional landline phone service – known as carrier of last resort.

The CPUC is schedled to hold a virtual hearing on the matter from 2 to 6 p.m. on March 19.

There is an in-person hearing on March 14, however it is nearly a three-hour drive south from Santa Clarita in Indio, Wilk’s release said. In his letter, Wilk requested that the agency hold a closer in-person hearing for potentially impacted residents to learn more and share their concerns. The final hearing will be on March 19, but it is unknown if the CPUC will make a decision that day.

To see The Signal’s Feb. 8 story on the issue, go to tinyurl.com/2x8pwh9m.

Click HERE to visit the CPUC hearing information page.

Click HERE to read Senator Wilk’s letter to the CPUC.