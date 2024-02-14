Zonta to host workshop on importance of boundaries

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free workshop Saturday designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in their lives.

The LifeForward free in-person workshop is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

Participants will develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges, according to a news release from Zonta.

Workshop activities are created to support those who have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

The presentation will include art expression and additional activities focusing on the importance of boundaries in life. The techniques and information provided will help empower those who attend, as they continue to learn ways to improve their lives, the release said.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Spanish translation is available.