Ahuja announces candidacy for Hart district board

News release

Dr. Aakash Ahuja, a psychiatrist serving within the California State Prison System and a resident of Santa Clarita for a decade, has announced his candidacy for the Trustee Area 1 seat in the upcoming William S. Hart Union High School District board election, scheduled for Nov. 5.

Having immigrated to the United States from India more than two decades ago, Ahuja and his family made the Santa Clarita Valley their home in 2014, driven by the pursuit of quality education for their children.

Ahuja has regularly attended and spoken at the Hart board meetings, intimately familiarizing himself with the district’s dynamics and parents’ concerns through his firsthand experiences, according to a news release from Ahuja’s campaign.

Expressing his motivation to serve, Ahuja emphasizes his aspiration to advocate for students, teachers, and all stakeholders, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are effectively addressed, the release said, adding that he has highlighted the pressing issue of student mental health, drawing from his professional expertise as a psychiatrist.

“Ahuja fully understands the challenges posed by the coronavirus lockdown, underscoring the critical importance of mental health care in our schools,” the release said. “Dr. Ahuja has mentioned that research indicates a significant portion of high school students are grappling with mental health concerns exacerbated by factors such as excessive screen time and social media use. He strongly advocated restricting cellphone usage in Hart district schools, which has now become a policy for the junior high schools in Hart school district.”

Among his priorities, Ahuja stresses the need for enhanced academic achievements. “Test scores have plummeted” and according to him, new visions and steps should be taken to help the kids achieve the best possible support to enhance their scores. He advocates strong moral character in students so they can become solid, prosperous and well-informed citizens as they prepare to transition for life after college, the release said. He wants to ensure the safety of students from all forms of illicit drugs and wants to make schools safe from physical and cyberbullying.

“The 2024 election presents an opportunity for the community to shape the future of the Hart district,” Ahuja said in the release.