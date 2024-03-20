Author of ‘I Found Love’ to hold book signing

By Signal Staff

Local author Veronica Bornn will be at Barnes and Noble in Valencia on April 13 to sign copies of her book, “I Found Love: My Journey of Hope, Perseverance, and Finding True Love.”

“‘I Found Love’ is the author’s truth of the love she found along the way of a life with heartache, abuse and so much more,” reads the book’s description on Amazon.com. “She found pure, beautiful, comforting and incredible love. In Jesus Christ, she found the love she always hoped and looked for, and she gladly receives it. Mrs. Bornn found the unconditional love that was waiting for her all the time.”

The autobiographical book, first published in 2020, tells the story of Bornn, “an immigrant whose life was shaped and molded by her mother into the strong woman the author is today,” reads the book jacket description.

Those who have provided testimonials about the book include Rusty George, the former lead pastor of Real Life Church in Santa Clarita.

“What a beautiful journey from pain to prosperity, from heartbreak to a heart full,” George wrote. “Veronica has captured her story in a way that will engage with your story. If you’ve ever wondered, ‘Where is God? Does He care? Is He even interested in my life?’ Read this book. You’ll begin to see God’s fingerprints in Veronica’s life, as well as your own.”

Bornn’s husband, Saugus High School football coach Jason Bornn, wrote in his own review of the book that he was “admittedly biased,” but that the process of his wife’s writing the book helped him learn more about her, too.

“Veronica and I have been married for over 21 years and while I would like to believe I know everything about her, this book revealed some facts of her life that even surprised me,” the coach wrote. “I knew she was an immigrant from Mexico and experienced all kinds of challenges growing up in a new country, but what really surprised me were the multitude of experiences that shaped the character of the woman that I married.”

The book signing event begins at noon April 13 at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.