Chamber relaunches small business council

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the relaunch of its Small Business Council.

With a revamped approach, the council will cater specifically to businesses with 50 employees or fewer, delving into the topics essential for small business success in today’s competitive market, according to a news release from the chamber.

The council will work to identify and address the most pertinent challenges facing small businesses in the SCV, and act as a resource for their collective success. Lindsay Schlick, co-owner of SchlickArt, will lead the council as chair.

“I am excited to lead the council and looking forward to bringing much-needed resources, support and educational opportunities for the small businesses in our community through this council,” Schlick said in the release. “Our goal is to provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools to steer their business towards success.”

The Small Business Council will provide programs and workshops focusing on key topics relevant to the unique set of challenges small businesses face. Members of the council will work to create business opportunities and grow together, the release said. The council’s vision is to create an environment where small business owners and entrepreneurs can gather to learn and work collectively for the success of our small business community.

“Small businesses play a vital role in our economy. Our vibrant and expansive small business community contributes so much, and we look forward to doing as much as we can to make their journey a successful one,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “As the backbone of our economy, the SCV Chamber believes it is vital to provide a platform where their challenges can be addressed.”

The first Small Business Council event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 9, and will cover HR management, staffing strategies, talent acquisition, and learning and development initiatives. Details and registration can be found on the SCV Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com. For more information on the Small Business Council, to sponsor or to get involved, email [email protected].