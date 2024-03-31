CHP investigating big rig crash 

The California Highway Patrol Newhall office is investigating the circumstances that led to a big rig semi-truck crashing into a section of K-rail, a concrete temporary divider, on the southbound Interstate 5 at the Calgrove Boulevard off-ramp minutes before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

CHP officers received reports of a big rig semi-truck over the railing at 10:26 p.m. and arrived minutes later, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the CHP.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, and Kravig could not provide any additional information.

According to observations on the scene, the semi-truck had struck approximately 10 yellow crash attenuators, a sand barrel, a freeway sign, the K-rail and drainage.

A Sigalert was issued at 10:42 p.m. and the off-ramp was closed until 3:30 a.m. the next morning so the vehicle could be removed, said Kravig.

No injuries were reported, added Kravig.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.

Oscar Sol/ For the Signal

Oscar Sol/ For the Signal