LASD: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Via Princessa 

By Perry Smith and Katherine Quezada

Signal Senior Staff Writer and Signal Staff Writer

Deputies with the Special Assignment Team of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from Palmdale Monday afternoon that led to a brief pursuit before ending near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway.

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office, said the incident began after CHP officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near Sand Canyon Road.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials later assumed the lead on the pursuit as it left the freeway and entered the streets, according to a spokesman for the station.

“The vehicle was driving pretty aggressively on the wrong side of the road and refusing to yield,” said Deputy Robert Jensen with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The vehicle then collided with another vehicle.”

Two of the suspects took off on foot, leading deputies on a foot pursuit. All four male suspects from Palmdale were arrested, and two of them believed to be minors, said Jensen. “It’s preliminary information at this time but it sounds like two minors are involved,” he said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies detained the individuals at the intersection, where the pursuit ended in a crash at around 4:05 p.m., according to officials.

No injuries were reported.