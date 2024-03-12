City invites residents to pre-register for Neighborhood Cleanup

News release

City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27. This event gives residents the opportunity to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.

“The annual Neighborhood Cleanup benefits the city’s local ecosystems, environment and community through beautification efforts,” said a city news release.

During registration, participants can choose from one of three locations to pick up cleaning supplies including bags, gloves and a free bag of mulch, while supplies last.

“This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents of all ages to engage with their community in an effort to protect and preserve the local environment,” the release said.

All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event at GreenSantaClarita.com.

When registering, participants will be prompted to select one of three locations to pick up their free supplies from 8 to 11 a.m. on the morning of the event:

• Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.

• Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market St.

• Valencia Heritage Park: 24155 Newhall Ranch Road.

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC.

To register, visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For any additional questions, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at 661-286-4098 or email [email protected].