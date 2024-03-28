City’s Eggstravaganza moves inside to take shell-ter from rain

News release

Due to the projected rain forecast, the city of Santa Clarita’s Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Inside the Canyon Country Community Center, there will be designated areas for different age groups for the Egg Scramble. There will also be a space dedicated to inclusive and adaptive elements.

At 10 a.m., each age group will race to collect eggs in their baskets, with prizes ranging from candy and toys to special items such as bubble machines, stuffed animals and restaurant gift certificates. There will also be a photo opportunity with Mr. E. Bunny to show off your egg-filled basket.

While the event is free with no registration required, it is encouraged that attendees bring non-perishable items and canned food items for donation to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Parking will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to utilize carpooling or other modes of transportation provided by Santa Clarita Transit, such as GO! Santa Clarita.

For any questions, call the Arts & Events office at 661-250-3787.