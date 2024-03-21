College Briefs for March 21

Local resident graduates from Palmer College of Chiropractic

Braeden Jensen, of Valencia, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose on Dec. 15.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose; and Port Orange, Florida.

Local student makes dean’s list at Shenandoah for fall

Gabrielle Gans, of Valencia, is one of 1,126 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private university that blends professional career experiences with wide-ranging education. With approximately 4,200 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.