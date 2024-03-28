College Briefs for March 28

Local student named to Washington College’s fall 2023 dean’s list

Lucy Verlaque, of Valencia, was named to Washington College’s fall 2023 dean’s list. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“Making Dean’s List is the mark of academic excellence,” Kiho Kim, provost and dean of Washington College, said in a news release. “We celebrate these students and their dedication to greatness this past semester. Their efforts in the classroom will indeed set them on the path for a bright and successful future.”

There were 474 students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list.

Washington College, in Maryland, is a small college that enrolls approximately 1,000 undergraduates from more than 39 states and territories and 23 nations.

Local student named to provost’s list at Troy University

Nicholas Fowlkes, of Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the fall semester/term 2 of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university in Alabama with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.