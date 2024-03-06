Community invited to webinar on SCV Water’s 5-year strategic plan

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is inviting the community to learn more about the agency’s five-year strategic plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.

By attending the “Water Matters: Charting the Course – SCV Water’s Strategic Plan” webinar, community members will discover how the strategic plan will shape the future of water management in the SCV, according to a news release from the agency.

During the hour-long webinar, SCV Water’s leadership team will highlight the following topics:

Overview of SCV Water’s five-year strategic plan, as well as its strategic goals and objectives.

Insight into how the strategic plan will guide SCV Water in the coming years.

Opportunities for community involvement and engagement in achieving SCV Water’s mission.

Informational questions and answers.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/WaterMattersSP.

The public may also review SCV Water’s strategic plan online in advance of the Water Matters webinar by visiting bit.ly/SCVWaterStratPlan.