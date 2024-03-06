Community invited to webinar on SCV Water’s 5-year strategic plan

News release
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is inviting the community to learn more about the agency’s five-year strategic plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.
By attending the “Water Matters: Charting the Course – SCV Water’s Strategic Plan” webinar, community members will discover how the strategic plan will shape the future of water management in the SCV, according to a news release from the agency.
During the hour-long webinar, SCV Water’s leadership team will highlight the following topics:
- Overview of SCV Water’s five-year strategic plan, as well as its strategic goals and objectives.
- Insight into how the strategic plan will guide SCV Water in the coming years.
- Opportunities for community involvement and engagement in achieving SCV Water’s mission.
- Informational questions and answers.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/WaterMattersSP.
The public may also review SCV Water’s strategic plan online in advance of the Water Matters webinar by visiting bit.ly/SCVWaterStratPlan.