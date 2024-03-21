Deputies: Marijuana grower arrested on suspicion of weapons charge 

A Lancaster marijuana grower was arrested Tuesday in Gorman on suspicion of carrying a weapon after patrol deputies found him driving a car with expired registration tags, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies on patrol performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by a 44-year-old man after noticing the registration expired in September 2022, according to an email from Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

After contacting the driver, deputies learned he did not have a driver’s license and detained him. During a search, deputies reported finding the man was in possession of a knife and methamphetamine, she wrote.

He was arrested and then booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.

The man also has a custody hold on his records out of Fresno County, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online.

He is being held at Men’s Central Jail without bail while awaiting his court hearing, which is scheduled for April 9.