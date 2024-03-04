Detectives attempting to ID suspect of theft by access card  

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are requesting help from the public in identifying a man suspected of identity theft.

In early February the suspect stole a credit card from a secured locker inside LA Fitness and then conducted fraudulent transactions, stated a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s official Instagram.

Detectives are seeking help in identifying this man who allegedly stole a credit card from a local L.A Fitness and conducted fraudulent transactions. Courtesy.

“The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a tattoo above his left eyebrow,” said the post.

The investigation remains ongoing, and information is limited, but individuals who can provide additional information are asked to contact Detective Kelley Barnes at 661-260-4000.