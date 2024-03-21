Driver arrested after inadvertent drop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of  drug possession after a traffic stop apparently yielded evidence prior to a search. 

“Deputies were patrolling Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle with expired registration and no front license plate,” according to a post from the station’s Facebook page.

“They conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle to warn/cite the driver,” officials wrote. 

As deputies contacted the driver, the driver stepped out of his vehicle, and in doing so, dropped methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.” 

Deputies then detained the suspect and found fentanyl and pepper spray, according to the social media post.

The suspect was cited, given a future court date and then released, according to officials. 

