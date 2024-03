The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced the 10th post-Election Night ballot count update for the March 5 Presidential Primary. The update includes 1,034 ballots processed since the ninth Post-Election Night update. The total election results count is now 1,639,492, which is 28.86% of registered voters. The estimated of outstanding ballots to be processed is 4,000, which includes 2,500 mail-in ballots and 1,500 conditional voter registration ballots.