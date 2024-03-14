Election update: About 12,000 votes remain for L.A. County

News release

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The update includes 113,699 ballots processed since the sixth Post-Election Night update. The total election results count is now 1,631,739, which is 28.72% of registered voters.

For local races in the Santa Clarita Valley, the updated count did not reflect any significant impact on the projected results. (See graphic.)

The next ballot count update will be on Thursday, March 14. The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 12,000, which includes an estimated 7,500 mail-in ballots, 4,000 conditional voter registration ballots and 500 provisional ballots.

The outstanding vote by mail ballots left to be processed are pending signature cures from voters whose signatures on the return envelope were missing or did not match their registration records. These voters have been notified with instructions on how to cure their ballots to be counted. The RR/CC will accept cure notices through March 27.

Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

The Official Election Canvass is a 30-day period in which the RR/CC processes and verifies all outstanding ballots to ensure that every eligible ballot cast by Election Day is counted.