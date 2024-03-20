Emergency reported at Towsley, no victim found  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a medical emergency at Towsley Canyon Park, but the search for a person in need of assistance came up empty, according to officials. 

A search and rescue team was en route to the location at 3:16 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department. 

A Fire Department helicopter was dispatched to help with the search, but neither the helicopter nor the search team were able to locate the person, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

