Forecast: Rain to clear out, weekend dry 

Meteorologists are calling for dry skies through the weekend after the latest in a series of storms dropped about a half-inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A woman shields herself from the rain on Wednesday, March 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

A brief weather system that moved in Wednesday morning and predicted to be gone by Thursday was the latest in a recent pattern of rainy winter.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, about 0.32 inches had fallen with some possibly falling throughout the night.

“The showers are pretty widespread, but there’s pockets of heavier showers that will ramp up the numbers,” Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Cars pass through a flooded area on Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic on Wednesday, 030624. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We really don’t see anything, maybe like a 10% chance of something Tuesday of next week,” he added. “But it looks like it’s mostly going to stay dry here for the next week or two.”

The precipitation total for the year so far is 22.54 inches, according to the reading from the Newhall Pass observation point.

The average annual rainfall level for Santa Clarita over the past 30 years has been 16.89 inches, according to the Los Angeles Almanac.