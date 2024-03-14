Hart district celebrates 9 National Merit finalists

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that nine outstanding local high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“These exceptional students have demonstrated remarkable academic achievement and potential, placing them among the top high school seniors in the nation,” said a news release from the district.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a highly competitive college scholarship program that honors the nation’s most promising students, the release said. Finalists met rigorous requirements including exceptional Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores, a strong academic record, a recommendation from a high school official, an essay, and information about their extracurricular activities and community involvement.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their dedication to academic excellence,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in the release. “This achievement is a recognition of their hard work, talent, and the commitment of their teachers, families, and the entire school community. We are excited to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

National Merit Finalists qualify for consideration for a variety of scholarships. These scholarships are awarded based on a finalist’s academic record, school and community activities and leadership, and written recommendations.

The National Merit Finalists from the Hart district are:

• Anish Banala, West Ranch High School.

• Aditya Jain, Academy of the Canyons.

• Zachary Jones, Learning Post Academy.

• Colton Kim, Castaic High School.

• Noah Kim, Academy of the Canyons.

• Luke Kuhlman, Hart High School.

• Brennan Leem, West Ranch High School.

• George Ma, West Ranch High School.

• Vela Reynolds, Academy of the Canyons.

The release added: “The Hart district extends its sincerest congratulations to these accomplished students and wishes them the very best of luck in their college endeavors.”