Is Cleveland, Ohio Safe? – A Comprehensive Overview 

Are you thinking of relocating or going on a tour to Cleveland, Ohio? Are you wondering about your safety? Is Cleveland, Ohio, safe to visit or live with your family?

Here’s the truth—it depends!

The consensus to this question might yield a negative, but you have to consider the other areas within the city that have gotten sufficient appraisal for safety.

With any urban environment having a large population, resident safety tends to waiver, especially during odd hours like late evenings or nights.

To clear all doubts and bring clarity, let’s walk you through a thorough examination of Cleveland’s crime stats, comparing them with other cities in Ohio and the nation.

Quick Overview

Based on data gathered about the crime rates, the safety score for Cleveland would rank 3 on a 5-point scale.

Statistics on Safety

The crime rate in Cleveland is about 155.2% higher than the national average, with even more cases occurring compared to the state of Ohio. This statistic doesn’t necessarily make Cleveland completely unsafe; there are areas with fewer reported crimes—it varies.

If you intend to relocate, the locals or movers in Cleveland, Ohio, would tell you the city has its fair share of good and bad. Some areas in Ohio City have proven to be safe; meanwhile, other neighborhoods like Kinsman could try to disprove this fact.

Crime rates usually fall under two major categories: violent crimes and property crimes. On average in Cleveland, you are 1 in 61 people susceptible to violent crimes and 1 in 23 residents falling victim to property crimes.

Comparison with Other Ohio Cities

Ohio has had a reputation for harboring more crimes in its major cities. According to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer data, about 28,566 violent crimes and 199,610 property crime incidents occurred in 2022.

Although this is data on an entire state for a year, it can still feel a bit on the high side. But how does Cleveland compare with its sister areas?

Chances of being a Victim of Violent Crimes Chances of being a Victim of Property Crimes Cleveland 1 in 61 1 in 23 Columbus 1 in 221 1 in 28 Cincinnati 1 in 119 1 in 26 Akron 1 in 122 1 in 29

Crime Change

How safe is Cleveland, Ohio, now? Have there been changes, a decline, maybe?

City leaders in Cleveland publicly announced their plans to combat the raging crimes ongoing in 2023, but it hasn’t slowed down. Of course, some neighborhoods have experienced fewer crimes than usual, but the city generally still witnesses day-to-day incidents.

Police Chief Wayne Drummond spoke in 2023, saying, “Last year at this time, we had 63 homicides,” adding, “Our numbers just continue to rise.”

The police officers to civilian ratio stands higher than the national average. Cleveland has about 4.34 officers to 1,000 residents compared to the national average of 3.25.

However, Police Chief Drummond suggests policing as a community effort, “We need everyone, I mean everyone, to assist us and make our city safer for the summer and just overall.”

Before coming over to Cleveland, the best advice would be to plan for an attack on your person. While there are signs that police authorities are trying to win the fight against crime, there are certain indicators that might still instigate terror in the neighborhoods.

In Cleveland In Ohio National Average Unemployment Rate 3.9% 3.7% 3.7% Poverty Rate 29.3% 13.4% 12.4%

Data on Cleveland Crime

To fully understand Cleveland’s crime rate and its notorious reputation, you would need an in-depth assessment of the average number of terrors committed violently and on a property scale level.

Is Cleveland, Ohio, a safe place to live? Here is a more detailed analysis of the types of crimes committed.

Violent Crimes

Crimes falling under the category of being “violent” include assault, robbery, rape, and murder. For residents in Cleveland, they are about four times more likely to be victims of violent crimes in Cleveland than the national average.

16.27 per 1,000 residents in Cleveland experience violent crimes. About 10.32 cases of assault, 4.30 cases of robbery, 1.25 cases of rape, 0.40 cases of murder—per 1,000 people.

Property Crimes

Residents are more likely to fall victim to property crimes in Cleveland than violent assaults.

Property crimes cover everything, including theft, burglary, and vehicle theft. The occurrence of these types of crimes in Cleveland is 2.4 times more than in Ohio and about 2.2 times more than the national average.

43.64 per 1,000 residents in Cleveland experience property crimes. About 24.33 are thefts, 8.31 are burglary cases, and 10.99 are vehicle theft incidents—per 1,000 people.

Assessing Neighborhoods in Cleveland

What part of Cleveland is safe to live in for the tourists and soon-to-be relocations?

You should know that these things change over time. For instance, in Q1 it could be these neighborhoods, and by Q2, some other areas.

Safest Neighborhoods in Cleveland

Based on January 2024 assessment, the three safest neighborhoods include:

Downtown

Population: 13,886

Crime Rate: 86% Safer than other Cleveland neighborhoods

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

Average House Rent: $1,643

Median Home Value: $339,500

It’s the heart of Cleveland and home to one of the many performing arts theaters in the U.S.—Playhouse Square. Recently, there has been an increased police presence around the neighborhood to foster safer living for locals.

The crime rate within the neighborhood is about 28.77 per 1,000 people. Residing here is perfect for young adults looking for a low living cost, access to sports stadiums, and nice housing options.

University Circle

Population: 8,742

Crime Rate: 89% Safer than other Cleveland neighborhoods

Unemployment Rate: 2.7%

Average House Rent: $1,774

Median Home Value: $579.900

Probably one of the best neighborhoods in the city when it comes to safety. University Circle is home to some of Cleveland’s top universities and public schools, a thriving art scene, and affordable real estate.

Crime rates are relatively low in the neighborhood at 25.82 per 1,000 people, which could be due to the small size of the area. There are plenty of bikeable and walkable streets and convenient access to museums and hip restaurants.

Ohio City

Population: 18,351

Crime Rate: 92% Safer than other Cleveland neighborhoods

Unemployment Rate: 7.6%

Average House Rent: $1,645

Median Home Value: $393,900

Located on the Westside of Downtown, Ohio City offers residents a nice blend of historic charm and modern scenery. This neighborhood is quieter than most in the city, but it still has that fast-paced city vibe.

The crime rate is about 24.32 per 1,000 people which is reasonably good compared to the Cleveland average. Common residents of this neighborhood are young professionals looking to grow their careers, families, and retirees.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Cleveland

Following similar January 2024 data, here are Cleveland’s three most dangerous neighborhoods.

Kinsman

Population: 5,887

Crime Rate: 44% More Crimes than Cleveland

Unemployment Rate: 17%

Average House Rent: $604

Median Home Value: $129,900

With over 44 times more crime rate in Cleveland than most neighborhoods around the city, Kinsman is among the top unsafe places to live. Reports of violent crimes, including homicides and shootings, have been more in the neighborhood.

The crime rate in the neighborhood stands at about 82.43 per 1,000 residents. High poverty, unemployment rate, and low-income margins are primary causes of the increased levels of reported crimes.

Central

Population: 11,689

Crime Rate: 41% More Crimes than Cleveland

Unemployment Rate: 13.4%

Average House Rent: $1,575

Median Home Value: $77,500

Located near Downtown Cleveland lies Central, a neighborhood with a notoriety reputation for violent crimes. Commonly reported crimes in the neighborhood include shootings and assaults against fellow residents.

The crime rate in the neighborhood is about 81.03 per 1,000 people. Low employment rates play a significant role in the rising crime rate within the neighborhood.

Saint Claire-Superior

Population: 5,580

Crime Rate: 30% More Crimes than Cleveland

Unemployment Rate: 13.1%

Average House Rent: $1,259

Median Home Value: $53,200

Moving over to Cleveland’s east side lies Saint Clair-Superior, another small neighborhood plagued by crimes, mainly drug-related clashes, property theft, and vandalism.

The crime rate in Saint Claire-Superior is about 73.86 per 1,000 people in the neighborhood. Unemployment and drug crimes are the primary causes of these escalated incidents.

Key Takeaway

So, is Cleveland, Ohio, safe? Do you still want to come live here?

Remember, these are just statistics, subject to change and steady fluctuations. Understanding that any metro area suffers from the good and bad sides of society will ease your mind better about Cleveland.

However, observing certain general safety tips will be the best way to make your trip or relocation much safer. Some of these include:

Being on alert about your surroundings

Avoid wandering in unfamiliar areas at night

Stick to populated areas

Limit the cash on hand and flashy jewelry worn

Opt for cross bags rather than regular handbags.

Good luck!