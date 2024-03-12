Local landscape firm expands with Oceanside acquisition

News release

Enhanced Landscape Management, a subsidiary of Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc., has completed the acquisition of Holmes Landscape Co. in Oceanside.

“Founded in 1974 by Larry Holmes, HLC has built an exceptional reputation over 50 years, specializing in commercial landscape maintenance and tree care services,” said an LDI news release.

“As we came to know ELM and how they operate, I realized they were the right fit to give myself, my employees, and clients peace of mind now and in the future,” Holmes said in the release.

ELM President Ron Reitz added: “Holmes has an outstanding reputation, a 50-year legacy, and over 130 talented landscape professionals that we added to our organization. Our company cultures, values and ways of doing business align perfectly.”

The acquisition opens up a new market for LDI in the San Diego area, fulfilling a longstanding goal, the release said.

Mark Crutcher, LDI’s president and CEO, highlighted HLC’s commitment to client peace of mind: “We are very excited to welcome the Holmes management team and field workforce of over 130 employees with the experience and knowledge they bring into the LDI family.”

“This is an excellent addition to our maintenance business,” Gary Horton, LDI founder and executive board chairman, said in the release. “We expand our reach into the San Diego region, delivering our full suite of services to our ever-expanding client base. It signifies not only our commitment to growth but also added stability.”