Man arrested on suspicion of burglary following vending machine thefts 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of burglary last week following a series of thefts involving vending machines at Santa Clarita Valley Schools, according to station officials. 

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station identified a 23-year-old suspect after thefts and vandalism targeting vending machines were reported at multiple schools across the SCV, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the station. 

The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen coins and tools used to break into vending machines, Borbon wrote in an email. 

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of this story’s publication.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

