Man arrested on suspicion of burglary  

A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after taking unpaid merchandise from a business late last month, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to the 26000 block of McBean Parkway regarding a robbery call in progress,” wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to the Signal.

Two men entered the location and started looking at items, said Borbon in the email.

One of the suspects ran out of the location, passing the cash registers, while the second man surrendered the items before leaving the location.

“The victim detained the suspect until deputies arrived,” wrote Borbon.

The suspect remains in custody as of the publication of this story.