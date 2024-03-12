Mayors Committee to host brunch on hiring special-needs employees

News release

The Santa Clarita Mayors Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities is inviting the local business community to presentation/learning brunch that will share the power of diversity in the workplace and the many benefits to hiring individuals with special needs, according to a news release from the committee.

The event is scheduled 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at The Centre, 20880 Center Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Tickets ($12) are available at www.scvmayorscommittee.net.

Five speakers will offer a blueprint for filling positions with dedicated, long-term employees, meeting diversity, equity and inclusion requirements, and increasing company morale, the release said.

Moderated by Mayor Cameron Smyth, “this informational and inspiring presentation will offer valuable information that will change the way employers look at the hiring pool,” the release said.

“I encourage residents to attend this annual event to learn about the critical work that is being completed by the Mayor’s Committee,” Smyth said in the release. “Ensuring that individuals with disabilities have ample employment opportunities is not just a matter of equity; it’s a cornerstone of building a resilient and inclusive community. When we open doors for every member of our society, we enrich our workforce with diverse perspectives and skills. This commitment to inclusivity strengthens our community, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can contribute to our collective progress and success.”

Speakers are scheduled to include:

• Selina Thomas — 6 Degrees HR Consulting.

• Ruth Janka — North Los Angeles County Regional Center (past executive director).

• Greg Waugh — Pacific Lock.

• Commy Sadra – Alberstons/Vons.

• Nikki Karlsson – Pet Supplies Plus.