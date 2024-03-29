National Merit Scholarship finalists honored by Hart district 

The nine National Merit Scholarship finalists from the William S. Hart Union High School District were honored at Wednesday’s governing board meeting.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships with approximately 1.5 million high school students participating each year.

Pictured are (front row, from left): Vela Reynolds of Academy of the Canyons; George Ma of West Ranch High School; Brennan Leem of West Ranch; Colton Kim of Castaic High School; and Luke Kuhlman of Hart High School, nephew of Superintendent Mike Kuhlman (far right). Not pictured are: Anish Banala of West Ranch; Zachary Jones of Learning Post Academy; Noah Kim of AOC; and Aditya Jain of West Ranch. 

