National Vietnam War Veterans Day set for Friday

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 is set to host the Santa Clarita Valley’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center.

“This entire valley is extremely patriotic,” said Vietnam veteran and Veterans Memorial Committee member Rick Barker. “The city of Santa Clarita is just incredible with supporting veterans.”

Barker, who plans on attending Friday’s event, also appeared during the 2023 edition, where he gave ceremonial dog tags to attending veterans.

“The good thing is that we always get newer people,” he said. “A lot of people, for some reason, don’t get word about it. Two of my close friends that are Vietnam vets cannot make it this year, but I’m sure there’s gonna be others that will be there.”

In 2023, the event was attended by members of the Santa Clarita City Council, in addition to representatives from the offices of local politicians including Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. Barker said that the event coordinators have been sending notifications out to their offices for this year’s celebration inviting them to attend.

In addition to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355, the SCV’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration is being sponsored by American Legion Post 507, VFW Post 6885, and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative. According to the official event listing, the free celebration will provide free lunches for all Vietnam-era veterans and will also feature awards, drawings, entertainment, and prizes.