NWS: Light rain expected on Saturday, high winds on Sunday 

Raincoats and umbrellas could be needed in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, with a quarter-inch of rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system is scheduled to come into the area late on Friday, according to Ryan Kittel, a meteorologist with the NWS. That system is expected to bring rain in the early hours of Saturday, though the skies should be cleared up by about 4 p.m., he said.

“Right now, we have a 60% chance of rain,” Kittel said. “More than likely it’ll rain, but not a lot.”

There could be some lingering moisture that brings some wetness on Sunday, Kittel added, with an outside chance of a thunderstorm that brings a tenth of an inch of rain.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs in the low 60s during the day, Kittel said. Along with a possible thunderstorm on Sunday, he said the SCV could receive wind gusts up to 40 mph, with those continuing into Monday.

“We’ll get some more of the northwest winds actually as early as Sunday afternoon and going through Monday,” Kittel said. “Expect some breezy conditions after that.”

The skies are expected to clear up after this weekend but there is another chance of rain the following weekend, Kittel said, with the most likely outcome at this time being light rain with a slight chance of a larger storm.

“There’s some signals for another storm,” Kittel said. “Some of them are showing a very small 10 to 20% chance of a more significant storm with over an inch of rain, but most of them are showing light rain, if anything.”

The SCV has seen 23.28 inches of rain as of Thursday morning during the current water year, which begins Oct. 1 each year, according to NWS observations at its Newhall Pass observation point. Of that total, 17.01 inches of rain have fallen since January.

There are currently no advisories for the SCV listed by the NWS on its website as of Thursday morning.