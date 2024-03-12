One person transported after traffic collision involving pedestrian  

One person was transported to a local hospital due to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Monday afternoon in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 24800 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall at 3:47 p.m. and arrived at the scene of the incident two minutes later, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The patient involved in the traffic collision was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown as of the publication of this story.