Our View | Heads Up: We Have an Election Going

By The Signal Editorial Board

In case you haven’t heard — and if some preliminary voter turnout projections are accurate, one might wonder — there’s an election coming up on Tuesday.

Perhaps it’s voter fatigue over the nation’s rancorous political climate, or perhaps because the presidential primary outcomes are foregone conclusions, or perhaps it’s because the California primary has been moved from June to March and we’re all just not used to it yet — but there’s a decided lack of “buzz” about the March 5 California primary.

In fact, the voting is already under way, and you can vote, right now.

Today.

All eligible voters have received ballots that can be returned by mail, or through official ballot drop-off boxes. Or, you can visit one of about a dozen vote centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, today through Election Day, and cast your vote in person.

For detailed information on how to find a vote center or drop box near you, please check out our news story providing that information, which can be found here: tinyurl.com/3fsmbdzh.

Meanwhile, now that you know there’s an election going on, and you know “how” to vote, we’re offering our advice on the other “how” to vote — as in, our recommendations.

Over the past couple of months, we have offered several endorsement editorials on the key local races appearing on Tuesday’s primary election ballot. Below, we recap those, and offer a few additional brief endorsements for your consideration as you head to the polls — or the nearest drop box.

• L.A. County Supervisor, 5th District: Kathryn Barger

Ever since L.A. County’s 5th District voters first sent Barger to downtown L.A. as their representative in 2016, she has done an exemplary job representing the residents of the district, which includes the SCV. Lately, she has taken a strong leadership role in the efforts by the county, the state and the federal government to address environmental issues related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, and this past week actually called upon state regulators to shut down the landfill.

To view our full endorsement editorial published Jan. 13, go to tinyurl.com/3y4jreab.

• L.A. County District Attorney: Jonathan Hatami

Hatami, a Democrat who specializes in prosecuting some of the most gut-wrenching crimes against humanity — those whose victims are children — has been a consistent voice for the past three-plus years calling out D.A. George Gascón’s policies for what they are: A threat to public safety and an affront to crime victims everywhere.

It took nerve to come out publicly against his new boss like that. But Hatami has a strong sense of justice, and he’s willing to back it up — just the kind of passion we all should want from our district attorney.

To view our full endorsement editorial published Jan. 27, go to tinyurl.com/26mmp8a3.

• 27th Congressional District: Mike Garcia

Garcia, a Saugus High School graduate, is now seeking his third full two-year term in Congress — and like every other opportunity in his past, he has earned it.

As a member of Congress, Garcia has been an outspoken proponent of the rule of law and adherence to constitutional principles. He’s also a diligent advocate for those who serve our country in the military.

To view our full endorsement editorial published Feb. 10, go to tinyurl.com/2s48rhtv.

• 23rd State Senate District: Suzette Martinez Valladares

Valladares has the right combination of experiences — in business, in the nonprofit world, in the Legislature, in life — to represent the interests of the 23rd Senate District.

Her stances on multiple key issues are consistent with ours, including public safety, education and the onerous tax burden imposed on California families.

To view our full endorsement editorial published Feb. 17, go to tinyurl.com/3r8at5yy.

Additional Endorsements

• U.S. Senator: Steve Garvey.

The former baseball star has emerged as a refreshing, issues-driven counterpoint to a raft of candidates who, like most politicians in power in California, represent the same political viewpoints and perspectives that have, over much of the past decade, led the state in a ruinous direction. In the top two primary, if Garvey gets through to the general election, we can at least hope for a campaign with a real discussion of the issues facing the nation and our state, and different approaches to addressing them.

• California Proposition 1, Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure: Vote No.

From CalMatters: “This two-pronged measure would fund a $6.4 billion bond to drastically expand the state’s mental health and substance abuse treatment infrastructure. A majority of the money, $4.4 billion, would be used to build 10,000 in-patient and residential treatment beds across the state. The remainder would fund permanent supportive housing with half set aside for veterans with mental illness or addiction disorders. The second part of the measure would require counties to change the way they spend existing mental health dollars by directing them to prioritize housing for people who are chronically homeless.”

In a state that has already spent billions on homelessness while making nary a dent in the problem, not only does this proposition represent more billions in spending, but it also steers funds away from existing mental health programs. It’s telling that the measure is opposed by both the ACLU and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Judge of the Superior Court

• Office No. 39: Jacob Lee

• Office No. 48: Renee Rose

• Office No. 93: Victor Avila

• Office No. 97: Sam Abourched

• Office No. 115: Keith Koyano

• Office No. 130: Leslie Gutierrez

• Office No. 135: Steven Yee Jak Mac

• Office No. 137: Tracy Blount