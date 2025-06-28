Sandy Cassidy | City Council Has Lost Touch

Apparently, the Santa Clarita City Council has lost touch with what the city of Santa Clarita needs to spend $3.3 million on. And it isn’t landscaping the Newhall State Route 14 interchange.

Please, how about improving or building a new animal shelter? How about funding more days and hours the (L.A. County) shelter is open? Castaic Animal Shelter has now become a high-kill shelter. In the last week four healthy, adoptable animals were euthanized. The shelter is overcrowded due to the number of animals being “dropped off” or lost. The city population has and is increasing annually, but the shelter has not kept up with this increased demand.

Do the right thing and spend the money on something most people in Santa Clarity can appreciate and it’s not landscaping an on/off freeway ramp.

Sandy Cassidy

Valencia