Person transported after report of motorcyclist down 

A person was transported on Tuesday afternoon from the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way in Saugus after suffering a medical emergency, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He added that the initial call came in at 3:12 p.m. and Fire Department personnel were at the scene at 3:17 p.m. According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, the original call came in as a report of a motorcyclist down. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at the scene said the person was conscious and breathing at the time of transport. There was no additional information immediately available on the person’s condition or the nature of the call.

