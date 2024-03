Santa Clarita Valley residents cast their early ballots and poll workers establish and decorate their stations before California begins its primary election on Super Tuesday. Positions such as senator, representative, and district attorney are all on today’s ballot. To see The Signal’s earlier coverage regarding how and where SCV residents can vote, visit tinyurl.com/4k9jzc5w.

Photos: Dan Watson/The Signal

Election workers from left, Francesco La Hoz, Elaine Garcia and Jonathan Dias make a test run on voter data entry as the the polling place at Castaic Middle School prepares to open on Saturday, 0030224. Dan Watson/The Signal