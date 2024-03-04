Riverside deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI 

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report that a car had spun out on Highway 14 in the early morning hours Saturday.

While responding to the incident around 4:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Soledad Canyon Road, CHP officers found the vehicle, which did not have a description in the CHP log, had spun out in the rain.

After contacting the deputy, the officer noticed signs of impairment, at which point a field sobriety test was administered, according to the CHP.

“After a DUI evaluation, the driver (Pablo Chavez) was placed under arrest for DUI,” according to an email from Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall area office.

All further inquiries were referred to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.