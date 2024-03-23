Robert Lamoureux | ‘Cradle to grave’ drainage solution needed

Question: Hello Robert, I have a somewhat unique lot that my custom-built house is situated on. I purchased it approximately 10 years ago. I inherited a backyard that has a swimming pool and lots of concrete decking. It’s all designed with everything stepping down to the back of the house. The existing typical 4-inch PVC drainage was effective at one time, but I’ve now discovered that it has major issues to the integrity of the pipes between the back yard and the curb at the street.

It will require either a major repair job or a new connection to the existing pipe down to the street (approximately 120 linear feet). Do you have any recommendations for contractors that do this type of “repair” work? I’d like to get someone who can verify the issues and make the repairs. My assumption is that I need someone who can handle the problem “cradle to grave” involving multiple skills. Any suggestions for possible contractors in Santa Clarita would be appreciated. Thanks.

— Ron M.

Answer: Ron, thanks for being a loyal reader of The Signal. Give John Murray plumbing a call, ask him to run a camera so that you know exactly where the failure is and what you need to do to solve the problem. This will diagnose the issue without tearing the entire property apart. Once you know what you’re up against, they can do the repairs as needed. Running the camera is always beneficial, a game changer on your behalf because the problem is found with less time and damage. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].