Santa Clarita Wine Club seeking members

News release

The Santa Clarita Wine Club is a not-for-profit social and educational club for local residents. The club sponsors monthly wine and food tasting events at various locations in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is open to all residents who are over the age of 21.

The makeup of the club is a mix of couples and singles who intermingle while enjoying great wines and delicious appetizers. Short educational segments are sometimes offered with tips on how to better enjoy wine.

All events are held on Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. at different venues, including private homes, homeowner clubhouses, restaurants and winery tasting rooms.

There is a one-time membership fee of $20, which includes the new member permanent name badge. Most events are free but some may require a minimal fee based on where the tasting is held.

Anyone interested in becoming a new member may join the club by visiting www.santaclaritawineclub.com for more information.