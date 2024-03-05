Saugus High jazz choir to perform at ACDA Western Conference 

The Saugus High School "Blue Notes" jazz choir is set to perform at the ACDA Western Conference at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday. Courtesy photo.
The Saugus High School “Blue Notes” jazz choir has been selected as the only high school choir to perform on Friday at the American Choral Directors Association Western Conference. 

The conference is set to be held at the Pasadena Convention Center. 

“Singing at an ACDA conference is one of the highest honors a choir can receive,” Saugus choir director Kaitlin Pi said in a news release. “It means the choir is looked to as an ‘example’ for other choirs.” 

Pi added that her students have been working hard since the COVID-19 pandemic to get to this level. 

This is the fifth year that Pi has been in charge of the choir program at Saugus. A director’s fifth year is the first year in which directors are eligible to submit their choirs for this achievement.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer.

