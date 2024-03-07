Schiavo bill to broaden paid leave for crime survivors

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 2499, a bill aimed at extending unpaid sick leave to cover instances when an individual or their family has experienced violent or traumatic events.

“This groundbreaking legislation seeks to address the gaps in current labor laws, ensuring that survivors and their families have the necessary time to heal without the added stress of potential job loss,” said a statement from the assemblywoman’s office.

“I am proud to announce the introduction of AB 2499, which will give crime survivors the opportunity to heal and recuperate after a violent or traumatic event,” Schiavo said in the release. “AB 2499 will broaden access to unpaid sick leave to include when an individual or a family member has survived a traumatic event.”

This legislation comes in response to statistics revealing the adverse impacts of crime on workers, with one in six victims of violent crime reporting job loss or demotion due to the need for time off, and 53% of domestic violence survivors losing their jobs due to their circumstances.

Representatives for Legal Aid at Work shared their support for the bill: “No one should have to choose between helping a loved one secure safety from violence and keeping their job,” the organization said in the release. “This bill would empower survivors to take specific steps to ensure their safety with their family there to support them when they need it.”

Tinisch Hollins, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice, said in the release: “Californians with a family member victimized by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or other forms of violence should be allowed to take a few days off of work to provide support to their loved ones without having to worry about losing their job. Our collective safety requires us to ensure all families have the ability to heal and feel safe. We risk exacerbating cycles of crime and harm if we fail to provide adequate pathways for healing in our communities, and we are proud to stand with Assemblywoman Schiavo in our shared fight to achieve safety and justice for everyone in California.”