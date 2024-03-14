Schiavo introduces bill to promote restroom accessibility for seniors and disabled

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced Assembly Bill 2233, aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community.

This bill addresses the current limitations within the California Code of Regulations, which mandates that at least 5% of toilet facilities cater to wheelchair access, with additional provisions for ambulatory disabilities such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. This proposed legislation seeks to encourage the Building Standards Commission to adopt new standards that would increase the number of ambulatory accessible restroom stalls, making public restrooms more accommodating for everyone.

“I am pleased to introduce this measure, which would allow greater access to public restrooms for seniors and individuals with disabilities,” Schiavo said in a news release. “The initiative reflects a commitment to the evolving needs of California’s diverse population, including the aging community and individuals facing various mobility issues.”

Schiavo added: “Given the aging population of the state, as well as the countless number of people with varying degrees of injury or mobility issues, increased accessible public restroom facilities, is a big step to ensure all public spaces are available to everyone. This legislation underscores the importance of creating inclusive environments that respect the dignity and independence of all Californians.”