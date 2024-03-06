SCV Water awarded $2 million federal grant for conservation programs

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant program. Funds will go toward supporting the agency’s water conservation programs.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Bureau of Reclamation received funding for programs to support western water infrastructure administered through its WaterSMART Programs. Through a competitive application process, SCV Water received the grant, which will bolster our conservation programs to help our customers conserve water and save money,” SCV Water Management Analyst Cheryl Fowler said in a news release.

This grant award comes on the heels of SCV Water being awarded a $5 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Drought Response Program to support construction of an additional PFAS treatment facility.

“We’re really excited to get a grant to support our conservation rebate programs,” SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens said in the release. “We’re proud to offer a variety of ways to help our customers reduce water waste and use water more efficiently.”

The WaterSmart Water and Energy Efficiency Grant will support SCV Water’s conservation efforts by funding the following programs:

Residential and Commercial, Industrial and Institution (CII) Irrigation Rebate Programs – The program includes smart irrigation controllers, high-efficiency sprinklers and drip irrigation conversion.

Residential, Multi-Family Apartment & CII Rebate Programs – The program focuses on lawn replacement with water efficient landscaping.

Residential and Multi-Family Water Efficiency Check Ups/Surveys – The program includes installation of water saving devices such as shower heads and aerators.

Multi-Family Apartment – The rebate program replaces older model toilets with high-efficiency toilets.

“Seeking grant opportunities is an important function of SCV Water. Grant funding helps the agency fulfill its responsibility to deliver clean, reliable, quality water to its customers at a reasonable cost,” added Fowler.

To learn more about SCV Water’s Water Conservation and Water Use Efficiency Rebate Programs visit www.yourscvwater.com/rebates,