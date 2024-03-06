SCVi announces enrollment lottery

News release

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for the iLEAD charter school network is scheduled to conduct its enrollment lottery on March 22 for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. The application deadline is March 20.



SCVi invites interested families to attend an in-person open house scheduled 5-7 p.m. today (March 6) at the school, located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic. You can RSVP here.

The tuition-free public charter school is hosting a virtual information session, scheduled 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, via Zoom. Details on the Zoom session are available at ileadsantaclarita.org/event/scvi-virtual-info-session-2024-03-19.

Families can choose between classroom-based or independent-study options, tailoring their educational experience to suit their needs best. In the K-5th grade, learners have the opportunity to enroll in English/Spanish dual immersion or an English-only track. SCVi also offers a variety of programs for high school students, including Career Technical Education and the International Baccalaureate Programme.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and utilizing Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s individualized learning plan, SCVi adopts a learner-centered approach to instruction.

To enroll a child, parents can visit ileadsantaclarita.org to find an enrollment application for the 2024-25 school year. Applications for the current (2023-24) school year are also being accepted and processed based on grade availability.