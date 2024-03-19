Smiles all around: Hart district hosts 12th annual Hart Games 

He may not have been able to see it, but Golden Valley High School sophomore Uri Ambriz sure could hear the crowd at Valencia High School’s Paul A. Priesz Stadium.

After opening the 12th annual Hart Games on Monday with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Ambriz’s excitement couldn’t be contained. Legally blind, Ambriz thanked everyone in attendance upon finishing as the crowd roared.

It’s those moments that Patti Miller lives for.

“He did an amazing job,” said Miller, director of the Hart Games. “He has been practicing for over a month.”

Students cheer their classmates from Santa Clarita Valley International School during the javelin and softball throws at the 2024 annual Hart Games at Valencia High School on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Ambriz and other special needs students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District and other Santa Clarita Valley schools competed in various Olympic-style track and field events on Monday, a culmination of the track and field unit that those students recently wrapped up. Students competed in relay races, high jump, javelin, softball throw, hurdles and other running events.

Priesz, principal at Valencia High from 1993 to 2014, said it was a day to celebrate before the different events got under way.

“We’re here to celebrate the athletes today,” Priesz said. “So athletes, what I want to say to you is this: ‘It is a beautiful day. Enjoy the day. Enjoy your friends. Enjoy the people that you’re with. Enjoy the participation in whatever event you’re in. And always give it your best, whatever that is. Give it your best. All of you are winners. I’m so proud of all of you.’”

Approximately 350 special education students from seven local schools competed at the annual Hart Games track and field meet on Monday at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The following schools were represented at the Hart Games: Golden Valley High; Valencia High; Canyon High; Sierra Vista Junior High; Arroyo Seco Junior High; La Mesa Junior High; Rancho Pico Junior High; Rio Norte Junior High; Trinity Classical Academy, as well as Imago Dei School, the special needs program at the school; and SCVi charter school.

As events continued throughout the morning and early afternoon, cheers arose from across the field. Whether it was a student showing off athletic prowess or simply charging through to get something done, each and every competitor was given the same recognition.

That, Hart district governing board President Linda Storli said, is what makes the Hart Games special.

The 2024 Hart Games had posters set up all over the football field perimeter from the local schools competing to further cheer on its participants on Monday at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“This is so amazing. If you come and watch it and watch the different groups of kids, their excitement upon participating is over the fence,” Storli said. “It’s just so good. If they win, it might as well be like getting an Olympic medal. They’re so excited. And if they lose, they’re still excited. They’re excited to be here.”

Sabrina Diamos, a junior at Golden Valley, was able to compete in the 50-meter dash, the javelin, the high jump and the softball throw. Diamos has cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that affects the control of muscle movement and other abilities, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Everything is so special,” Diamos said. “The cheering, the events and all that stuff. This makes me very happy.”

Hart Games Director Patti Miller (right) congratulates Golden Valley junior Sabrina Diamos at the annual Hart Games track and field meet on Monday at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Diamos said she was most proud of her ability to compete in the high jump due to her condition making it hard for her to jump, but also all the running she did.

“I’m gonna be tired out now,” Diamos said.

Eleventh-grade students from Trinity were on hand to help events run smoothly, while students in the Valencia High Medical Science Academy were also helping. Miller said these people, along with the rest of the volunteers, are who make the day possible.

Rancho Pico student Mariann Lopez wins second place in the 50-yard dash at the annual Hart Games track and field meet on Monday at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“A lot of the volunteers are my friends and then we also have parents that want to volunteer,” Miller said. “We can’t do it without the volunteers.”

And her favorite part of everything?

“The best thing for us is to see the smiles on their faces as they cross the finish line or do the high jump,” Miller said.

But no smile shone brighter than Miller’s as she watched the athletes.