Storm passes over SCV, more rain expected Wednesday

The Santa Clarita Valley has exited the storm that’s been coating the area with rain over the past several days, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s pretty much wrapped up in terms of precipitation,” said NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld. “After the front, we are expecting some winds, although the Santa Clarita Valley area will be a little more sheltered than some areas. So, it’s below ‘advisory,’ but it will be a little breezy now through this evening.”

Over the last three days, the SCV accumulated a precipitation total of 0.5-1 inch, with more terrain-heavy areas such as Del Valle receiving totals closer to 1.25.

Additionally, while the SCV won’t be facing a days-long storm this week, rain is still expected to fall on Wednesday.

“The next chance for rain is gonna start early Wednesday morning, and there’s about a 50% chance of rain Wednesday during the day, and it’ll peter out that night,” said Schoenfeld. “The expected rainfall for this is looking to be pretty low. Around a tenth of an inch, a little more for more terrain, foothill areas. But overall, it’s looking to be a fairly low-impact event with pretty little overall precipitation.”

The forecast for the SCV this week is as follows: