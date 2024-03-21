Theft suspect stopped by store workers  

Loss prevention officers at Target helped Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrest a 19-year-old shoplifting suspect who’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The woman was inside the retail store in the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road around 4 p.m. when deputies received a call that store employees were holding a felony theft suspect, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the store and detained the suspect, who was booked on suspicion of organized retail theft.

The charge of organized retail theft, Penal Code section 490.4, created in 2019 by Assembly Bill 1965, has been the subject of numerous attempts to strengthen its penalties in recent months.

The law allows officers to review a person’s criminal history of prior arrests over the previous 12-month period and determine if they have committed thefts of more than $950 total in L.A. County, and if so, they can be arrested on a felony charge.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of a felony, which resulted in the higher bail amount.

She was previously arrested Feb. 25, by the Foothill Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, and July 3, by the LAPD’s West Valley Division.

The suspect is being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility for women in Lynwood. She’s due in court Friday in Van Nuys to answer to the charge.