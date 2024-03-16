Trinity hosts annual fourth grade Renaissance Faire 

Hear ye, hear ye! Trinity Classical Academy hosted its annual fourth grade Middle Ages and Renaissance Faire on Thursday.

Leonardo DiVinci, Pope Leo and Alfred the Great, along with many notable figures and craftsmen from the Middle Ages and Renaissance era, gathered to teach parents, teachers and other Trinity students about their life’s work. The students not only taught the attendees, but also showcased a country dance from the time period.

Fourth grade teacher Susie Pyle said the process of having the rebirth of history at Trinity every year starts weeks in advance.

“Starting in about January, the students research each character that they’ve chosen, and then they write a two-paragraph report by themselves,” Pyle said. “This is their first time putting a report together by themselves, and we walk them through it, and then they have to fully memorize it and then present it to their peers here at grammar school.”

Not only did the students have three to four weeks to memorize their speeches, as well as finding props, but they also had to learn a dance, which was then presented at the end of the faire.

“Our students aren’t just learning about their character, but they’re also learning about other characters that the other students have researched,” Pyle said. “I think they’re just so excited for all of it to come together.”

After all their hard work traveling for the day, the students were rewarded with a modern favorite: a pizza party.