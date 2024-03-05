Triumph Foundation to hold 11th annual Wheelchair Sports Festival 

Kids swarm after the ball in the game of ‘wheelchair rugby’ during the Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Triumph Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. 

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, children, adults and veterans who live with disabilities or are newly injured can learn about wheelchair sports.  

There will be over 30 sports wheelchairs for attendees to use in sports such as: wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, baseball, tennis, fencing and more. 

The general public is also encouraged to learn about the day-to-day lives and the ways in which the disabled community lives. 

The event is free, and all sports participants must register. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3ypjd7tn

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

