Triumph Foundation to hold 11th annual Wheelchair Sports Festival 

The Triumph Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, children, adults and veterans who live with disabilities or are newly injured can learn about wheelchair sports.

There will be over 30 sports wheelchairs for attendees to use in sports such as: wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, baseball, tennis, fencing and more.

The general public is also encouraged to learn about the day-to-day lives and the ways in which the disabled community lives.

The event is free, and all sports participants must register. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3ypjd7tn.