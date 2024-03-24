Two transported following collision on Wiley Canyon Road

Two individuals were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on the corner of Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“We got a call there actually for a medical emergency at Wiley Canyon and Orchard Village,” said supervising fire dispatcher Ed Pickett. “We ended up transporting two people to the hospital to a trauma center.”

Authorities first received the call at 1:54 p.m. and arrived at the scene five minutes later, with medical transports starting at 2:12 p.m.

The total number of vehicles involved in the collision is unknown, as are the circumstances that led up to the incident. Pickett added that there were no records of additional injured persons or property damage.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.