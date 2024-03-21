Vine2Wine: Coming together for cancer support  

Circle of Hope held its Vine2Wine fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club last weekend, as guests had the opportunity to taste several different wines from all over California. Funds raised would go toward supporting Santa Clarita Valley residents undergoing cancer treatment.

Two hundred guests over the age of 21 enjoyed the different flavors of wine, beer and other beverages from local wineries and businesses at the Vine2Wine fundraiser and silent auction.

The local Circle of Hope chapter supports cancer patients with wellness programs such as crafting activities, financial support, and support groups.

Dawn Abasta, treasurer for the chapter and chair of the event, continues to support Circle of Hope because she believes it’s an organization that offers everything a cancer patient needs when overcoming something “in life that no one can control,” she said.

Twelve wineries and three breweries were available for guests to taste with a live performance by the band Future X-Husbands, who made the environment feel like a party supporting a good cause.

Circle of Hope Chairwoman Alison Lindemann greeted guests with excitement and spent the evening sharing about the importance of the organization’s work and what it truly means to her.

Baskets filled with prizes and wine were up for auction to help further support the Circle of Hope organization at the Vine2Wine fundraiser on Saturday at the Sand Canyon Country Club in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Lindemann also serves as a facilitator during the support groups that welcome cancer patients, family members and friends, free of cost, every other Tuesday at the organization’s Newhall office.

The organization also offers life coaching to help patients navigate things they’d like to achieve, nutrition and fitness, and mind awareness to keep a healthy balance for sustainable success, states the Circle of Hope website.

“We offer a cozy, friendly place for people in Santa Clarita who are going through a journey with cancer to interact with other people going through similar journeys … and to help them grow, thrive and cope,” said Lindemann.

Circle of Hope was looking forward to raising $60,000 throughout the night, according to Abasta.

“Most of our financial support comes from the community,” added Lindemann.

Board member Jenny Ketchepaw, who served as emcee for the night, was looking forward to connecting with people and sharing more about the organization’s work and how impactful it is, she said.

“We come every year to support the charity and we usually take a ton of baskets [from the auction] to help and support,” said guest Melissa Keyes. At the time she was looking at a St. Patrick’s-themed basket with a ton of goodies that she said would go to her daughter so she could enjoy if she was the highest bidder.

Many of the auction items consisted of getaways, unique experiences, and a bottle of wine from the wineries present to commemorate the event once guests took home their prizes.

Guests take selfies with their wine glasses throughout the evening at the Circle of Hope Vine2Wine fundraiser on Saturday at the Sand Canyon Country Club in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal